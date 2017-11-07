Oak Park Raiders capture high school football junior varsity championship

WINNIPEG – The Oak Park Raiders are the junior varsity champions in the Winnipeg High School Football League.

After losing the previous three championship games the Raiders crushed the St. Paul’s Crusaders 44-6 in the final to win the title on Tuesday at Investors Group Field. It’s the third junior varsity football championship in school history for Oak Park. They also won in 2010 and 2012.

Devlyn Kilmister scored three touchdowns in the championship game to lead the way for the Raiders. Ryland Kelly had a pair of TD’s while Paul Redmond also found the endzone for Oak Park.

RELATED: St. Paul’s Crusaders back on top in high school football with win in ANAVETS Bowl

The Raiders finished the regular season tied for first place with a 5-1 record. After losing their second game of the season the Raiders won six straight games en route to the championship.

It was the fourth straight title game appearance for the Raiders who lost to the Vincent Massey Trojans in the 2016 championship game.

St. Paul’s can still win another championship later this week. The Crusaders will face the Dakota Lancers in the ANAVETS Bowl for the division one crown on Thursday at Investors Group Field starting at 7:30 pm.

WATCH: Junior Varsity Championship Game Highlights

RELATED: 2 titles in 1 season as St. Paul’s Crusaders repeat as provincial champions