WATCH: Surrey road rage incident involving Canada Post van caught on tape

Canada Post is investigating after a woman filmed an angry confrontation with a person driving a postal vehicle in Surrey on Monday afternoon.

Jessica Thomson said she started filming after she spotted a someone in a Canada Post vehicle driving erratically on 108 Ave., weaving in and out of traffic and yelling at other drivers.

She said the postal vehicle started tailgating her vehicle and that its driver left her vehicle to argue with another motorist.

“We came to a red light and another man had jumped out of his car and approached her because she had almost ran him off the road,” Thomson said. “He had kids in the car. He got out and we heard there was a big commotion, they were yelling at each other.”

Thomson said she and her husband kept driving along 108 Ave. and moments later the postal vehicle was “right on our tail again, pretty much trying to run us off the road.”

Thomson said she confronted the driver at an intersection, telling her, “you’re not going to have a job for long.”

The person driving the Canada Post van opened her door and said, “I’m going to have my job forever,” and then laughed.

Thomson said she reported the driver to Canada Post but was referred to their head office in Montreal.

Canada Post told Global News they are investigating.