The Salvation Army’s annual Santa Shuffle sets new record.

A record 550 participants turned out for the Salvation Army’s annual Santa Shuffle on Saturday.

Downtown Kelowna was filled with Santas, elves, and reindeer all collecting pledges for
The Salvation Army’s efforts in the Central Okanagan.

Between the kettles, the Santa Shuffle, and the mail-out campaign, the Salvation Army hopes to raise $800,000 for the Central Okanagan this year.

Volunteers are still needed for this year’s kettle campaign.
