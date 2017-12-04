Politics
December 4, 2017 4:24 pm

Donald Trump travel ban allowed by U.S. Supreme Court

By Staff Reuters

US Donald Trump waves as he arrives during the ASEAN-US 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit on the sideline of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 13, 2017. World leaders are in the Philippines' capital for two days of summits. / AFP PHOTO / AFP PHOTO AND POOL / Aaron Favila (Photo credit should read AARON FAVILA/AFP/Getty Images)

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
A A

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by allowing his latest travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries to go into full effect even as legal challenges continue in lower courts.

The court, with two of the nine justices dissenting, granted his administration’s request to lift two injunctions imposed by lower courts that had partially blocked the ban, which is the third version of a contentious policy that Trump first sought to implement a week after taking office in January.

READ MORE: Trump travel ban goes partially into effect after appeals court ruling

More to follow…

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Donald Trump Travel Ban
muslim ban
Muslim Travel Ban
partial travel ban
Travel Ban
travel ban court decision
travel ban enforced
travel ban lawsuit
travel ban ruling
travel ban status
Trump travel ban

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News