18-year-old N.S. man charged, pellet gun seized, in Lower Sackville shooting

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after employees of a Lower Sackville business reported someone firing a BB gun at them from an apartment window.
RCMP responded to a 911 call just before noon on Dec. 1. They later discovered the BB gun was being fired from an open window in the third floor of an apartment building.
READ: Dartmouth man shot multiple times with pellet gun during dispute
The 18-year-old suspect was arrested and a pellet gun was seized.
Police say no one was injured in the incident.
READ: Calgary police investigate road rage incident involving pellet gun
The man is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, and police say more charges are pending.
The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.