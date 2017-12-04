18-year-old N.S. man charged, pellet gun seized, in Lower Sackville shooting

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after employees of a Lower Sackville business reported someone firing a BB gun at them from an apartment window.

RCMP responded to a 911 call just before noon on Dec. 1. They later discovered the BB gun was being fired from an open window in the third floor of an apartment building.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested and a pellet gun was seized.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The man is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, and police say more charges are pending.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.