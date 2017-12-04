Mike’s Monday Outlook: Light snow with strong winds highlight the week

It’s a very windy start to the week with some snow as well across southern Manitoba.

Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across southern Manitoba, brought on by the Colorado Low which was forcasted last week.

RELATED: Colorado Low will put an end to mild weather in southern Manitoba

The impact of this system last week was for some moderate amounts of precipitation and some very strong northwest winds ushering in some cooler temperatures. The snowfall amounts, while they varied last week, look to be realistic for Winnipeg, around 2 to 8 cm by Tuesday morning. And winds will likely be very strong as sustained winds near 50 km/h are possible with gusts up near 70 km/h.

The biggest difference is the track of the system.

Last week, the GFS model had this Colorado Low heading towards the Great Lakes and carrying on mostly into central Ontario limiting its snowfall amounts on southern Manitoba. The current track this system now looks to be heading through northwestern Ontario towards Hudson Bay and James Bay. The result of this storm track will result in significantly more snow in northwestern Ontario, mixed precipitation, rain and freezing rain as well.

2-8cm likely around Winnipeg & RRV by Tuesday. Winds staying strong until Wednesday #MBstorm pic.twitter.com/Fp8AUIYuE7 — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) December 4, 2017

Winter storm warnings cover much of the region Monday. In southern Manitoba, snowfall warnings were issued by Environment Canada for the extreme southeast corner where 10-15cm of snow is possible.

Tuesday, the Colorado Low will be close to Hudson Bay and while the winds are likely to remain strong, most of the precipitation will have already fallen in Manitoba so blowing snow could still be an issue.

By Wednesday, the winds will start to subside and the skies will clear but only temporarily. There would be some flurries arriving later in the week as well as some strong winds but it won’t be a repeat of what we deal with Monday and Tuesday.