Man charged with attempted murder after woman attacked in Red Deer home invasion

A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked during an early morning home invasion over the weekend in Red Deer, Alta.

RCMP responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning after a 53-year-old woman woke up to find a man she did not know in her Eastview neighbourhood home.

Police said the suspect had broken into the house through the back door and allegedly assaulted the woman repeatedly, as she attempted to get him out of the house. During the struggle, police said she was able to call 911.

Police arrived on scene and surrounded the house. RCMP said the suspect left the house and refused to obey police commands, so they carried out a high-risk arrest and took the man into custody.

The woman was treated on scene by EMS and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Victim Services has been called in.

The victim and the suspect are not known to each other, RCMP said.

Dustin Charles Lindsay, 30, is charged with attempted murder without firearm, breaking, entering and committing offence, and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

Lindsay made his first court appearance in Red Deer Monday morning.