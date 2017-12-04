Eagles set to perform at Mosaic Stadium

The Regina Pats announced that the Eagles will be performing a concert at Mosaic Stadium on May 17, 2018.

The concert will take place as part of the Centennial Salute Opening Ceremonies and will kick off the 100th edition of the Mastercard Memorial Cup Tournament.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale December 11 at 10 a.m. Presale will be offered to corporate sponsors and Mastercard cardholders and will take place on December 6.

“Our organizing committee has worked tirelessly to create a tournament that sets a new benchmark for Memorial Cup celebrations for 100 years to come,” Mastercard Memorial Cup committee chair Shaun Semple said.

“The Eagles are one of the greatest bands of our time and having them perform at the opening ceremonies is only fitting to kick-off our national celebration of Canadian junior hockey.”

The concert will highlight the opening ceremony event and will kick off the 100th Memorial Cup.

“Our city has once again stepped forward to show the country that we are ready and able to host world-class events,” Regina mayor Michael Fougere added.

“I’d like to congratulate the host committee, the Regina Pats ownership, and Regina Exhibition Association Limited for their efforts to bring another exciting event to our community.”

The Eagles are one of the most commercially successful American rock bands of all time. The group has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, scored six number one albums, topped the singles charts five times and have six Grammy awards.

In January 2016, founding member Glenn Frey passed away at the age of 67. The band’s current line-up consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Glenn Frey’s son, Deacon Frey.

The Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.