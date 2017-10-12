Sports
October 12, 2017 6:00 pm

Logo unveiled for 100th Memorial Cup in Regina

The logo for the 100th Memorial Cup in Regina was revealed on Thursday afternoon.

The 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup logo has been designed with official event colours red and blue, and includes a large ‘100’ to recognize the league’s 100th edition of the national championship, it also includes wheat sheaves to symbolize Regina’s prairie heritage.

The poppy remains a fixture of the logo positioned at the centre.

“We’ve worked closely with the CHL to create a symbol that is consistent with the longstanding visual brand of the Memorial Cup, but that still reflects the unique nature of this 100th anniversary event,” says Shaun Semple, President and CEO of the Brandt Group of Companies and co-owner of Queen City Sports & Entertainment Group.

The logo that was unveiled will be the primary branding for the 100th Memorial Cup. The event will take place at the Brandt Centre from May 17-27.

The tournament will feature the host Regina Pats along with the champions from the Western, Ontario and Quebec Hockey Leagues.

The last time Regina hosted the Memorial Cup was in 2001 when the Red Deer Rebels beat Val-d’Or Foreurs.

