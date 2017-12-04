Flair Airlines ditches carry-on fees — temporarily

Flair Airlines, a discount airline based in Kelowna, is dropping its fee for carry-on luggage. But only for flights booked in December.

Passengers who reserve travel this month won’t have to cough up the $30 carry-on baggage fee.

“We have listened very closely to the input from our passengers,” Chris Lapointe, vice-president of commercial operations said. “Removing the carry-on baggage fee is something that we are excited to do as an airline. We know how important this is to the travelling public.”

Passengers are still required to pay for checked bags. And they’ll have to pay to carry on their bags for flights booked after Dec. 31.