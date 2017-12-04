Watch the 2017 Vancouver Santa Claus parade

The 14th annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade was held in downtown Vancouver on Dec. 3.

If you could not make it out to the event, Global BC and BC1 will be airing the parade in a special that will air on the following days and times:

Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. on Global BC and BC1

Dec. 25 at 8 a.m. on Global BC and BC1

Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. on Global BC and BC1

It will also air multiple times throughout the holiday season on BC1.

We will also be uploading the special and you will be able to watch it above, starting Dec. 17.

WATCH: Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Santa in the 14th Annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade. But it almost didn’t happen this year. Jennifer Palma reports on the generous “present” that saved it.