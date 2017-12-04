Livestream: Regina Pats set to make major concert announcement for Memorial Cup
The Regina Pats are set to make a major concert announcement on Monday morning for Mosaic Stadium.
This concert is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be held in conjunction with the opening ceremonies for the 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup, which is being held in Regina from May 17 to 27.
