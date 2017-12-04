Sports
December 4, 2017 11:57 am
Updated: December 4, 2017 12:04 pm

Livestream: Regina Pats set to make major concert announcement for Memorial Cup

By Web Producer  Global News
A A

The Regina Pats are set to make a major concert announcement on Monday morning for Mosaic Stadium.

This concert is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be held in conjunction with the opening ceremonies for the 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup, which is being held in Regina from May 17 to 27.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
100 memorial Cup
Mastercard Memorial Cup
Memorial Cup
Regina Pats
Regina Sports
Saskatoon Sports
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News