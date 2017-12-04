Canada
December 4, 2017 11:35 am
Updated: December 4, 2017 11:37 am

Husky Energy plans for higher 2018 capital budget compared with 2017

By The Canadian Press

The Husky Energy upgrader facility in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

Larry MacDougal / The Canadian Press Images
A A

Husky Energy Inc. is planning to increase its capital spending in 2018 to between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion.

That includes up to $1.1 billion on growth projects and up to $2 billion on sustaining and corporate spending.

The 2018 capital budget is below the annual average of $3.3 billion a year anticipated in the company’s five-year plan, but above its 2017 spending, estimated at about $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Husky given OK to restart Saskatchewan pipeline after major spill

Among other things, spending on Husky’s thermal bitumen operations in Western Canada will rise to between $895 million and $930 million from between $560 million and $590 million.

Husky’s spending on its Atlantic light crude operations will rise to between $750 million and $775 million, from $475 million to $500 million, and Canadian natural gas capital spending will rise $25 million to between $215 million and $225 million.

READ MORE: Husky Oil Operations fined $100K in Lloydminster workplace injury

The Calgary-based integrated oil and gas company says new project funding is contingent on meeting a forecast minimum 10 per cent rate of return with a benchmark price of West Texas Intermediate crude at US$45 per barrel.

Next year’s annual production is estimated to average the equivalent of 320,000 to 335,000 barrels of oil per day – about the same as this year.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2018 capital budget
Atlantic light crude
bitumen
capital spending
Huskey
Husky
Husky 2018 buget
Husky budget
Husky Calgary
Husky Energy
Husky Energy Inc.
Oil and Gas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News