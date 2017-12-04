Bombardier to supply Airbus for new engine nacelle program for the A320neo
Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services says it has been chosen by Airbus as a supplier on a new engine nacelle program.
The company’s operations in Northern Ireland will develop and manufacture a new thrust reverser for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family of aircraft.
Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is already a supplier to Airbus on a number of programs.
The deal follows an agreement earlier this year that saw Airbus acquire a majority stake in Bombardier’s C Series jet business.
