Hundreds wait in line for Bombardier job event in Montreal

Hundreds lined up in the rain and cold, Saturday, for a speed interview event at the Bombardier plant in Dorval.

It was part of the company’s drive to hire about 1,000 people in Montreal over the next 18 months to work on its new Global 7000 business jet project.

The company announced the hiring plan earlier in November and on Saturday, they invited craftspeople and technicians — the kind of workers they need to do finishing work on the interior of the aircraft — to apply. It is scheduled to enter service in 2018.

WATCH BELOW: Can Bombardier recruit enough skilled workers to fill its 1,000 new jobs?

Business coach Ali Lavasani, one of the applicants, hopes to get a position as an operations supervisor.

He’s optimistic that he’ll be successful because of work he’s done.

“I have experience in coaching, team management, and I have worked as an operations supervisor so I have lots of experience in this area,” he told Global News.

READ MORE: Shares of Bombardier up more than 20% after CSeries deal with Airbus

He was surprised to see the number of people in the cold and rain, and ended up waiting two hours just to get interviewed.

“It’s a long time, in the rain and the cold with the kids in the car, and my wife as well,” he said. But he thinks it was worth the wait.

William Djam, another applicant who is looking for something in engineering and quality assurance, agreed.

“It’s not too cold, so that’s good,” he laughed. “At least it’s not snowing.” He says he wasn’t surprised to see the number of people in line because many people are looking for work.

Bombardier Business Aerospace currently employs about 5,500 people in the Greater Montreal area.