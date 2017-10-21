Canada
Future of other Bombardier projects uncertain amid C Series deal

By Ross Marowits The Canadian Press

A Bombardier CS300 is shown during a ceremony to mark the first delivery of the commercial jetliner to Air Baltic in Mirabel, Que., Monday, November 28, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL – Bombardier’s strategic C Series partnership with Airbus should put it on stronger financial footing but it remains unclear what fate awaits its other commercial aircraft.

The Montreal-based transportation company remains burdened by more than US$9 billion of debt and wants to regain its leading position in the high-margin business jet market.

That starts with completing the Global 7000 next year followed by the Global 8000 aircraft. A complete overhaul of the Challenger 650 is seen as the next big investment.

So where does that leave the Q400 turboprop and aging CRJ regional jets?

That’s the question on everyone’s minds, says Chris Murray of AltaCorp Capital.

He doesn’t foresee the company coming up with a new CRJ design, but it may choose to add new engines to make the plane more competitive with Embraer’s new E2 jets.

