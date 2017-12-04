Doctors Nova Scotia takes province to court over contract issues

Doctors Nova Scotia is taking the provincial government to court over two contract issues.

The association that represents all of the province’s doctors said on Monday it has filed notices of application with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

It is suing the province for $4.6 million in unpaid bills for health and dental benefits, and for the use of what it considers “unsanctioned” contracts.

READ MORE: Doctors Nova Scotia accuses province of throwing more uncertainty into health care

Doctors Nova Scotia served the province with notices on Oct. 3, which started the two-month waiting period required before the notices could be filed.

According to the association, the province did not “take the opportunity to resolve the issues outside of the court” during that time.

“It’s not our first choice to proceed this way, but here we are,” said Doctors Nova Scotia CEO Nancy MacCready-Williams. “Ultimately, we are working to protect the rights of physicians so that they can focus on what they do best: delivering the best possible care to the people of Nova Scotia.”

WATCH: The association that represents all of Nova Scotia’s doctors says it plans to take the government to court

— More to come