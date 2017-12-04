Gordie Howe’s legacy remembered in ‘Nine Lessons I Learned from my Father’

The youngest son of hockey legend Gordie Howe has written a book about his father’s legacy.

Dr. Murray Howe launched his book Nine Lessons I Learned from my Father on Sunday at McNally Robinson in Saskatoon.

Howe said the book presents an account of all that is behind his father’s towering story.

“I woke up on Father’s Day, a few days after he passed away in June of 2016, and I was so crushed that I couldn’t spend the day with him,” Howe told Global News.

“So I thought what can I still do for him even though he is no longer with me in body, so I said what would be better than to just get down on paper everything that he stood for, everything that he was to me as a father and a man, and share that with the world.”

Howe relates his father’s tips for success not only on the ice but in the bigger game of life.

“Probably the best thing that ever happened to my dad is that he grew up in that adversity (of the great depression) and that taught him to have gratitude for everything,” Howe said.

“He really was grateful for everything that he had and also it just made him so humble, he just never realized his own greatness, he just felt he was fortunate to be able to play something that he loved.”

“He learned that really the important things in life are community and family, and just having things that you enjoy, being able to do those, is really all you need.”

Howe said his dad was also a prankster.

“If you were eating with him, you had to watch your plate because when you turned for a second, it would be gone,” Howe said with a laugh.

“He made it so much fun, he literally had a little leprechaun inside of him.”