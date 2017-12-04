Tess Richey murder: Toronto police looking to identify unknown male

Homicide investigators are seeking to identify an unknown male linked to the death of missing 22-year-old Tess Richey after her body was found in Toronto last week.

Police said the woman was located on Wednesday, Nov. 29 outside an abandoned building near Church and Wellesley streets, four days after she disappeared.

Police said a post-mortem exam shows she died from “neck compression,” but wouldn’t elaborate more on the nature of the injuries.

Authorities had initially said Richey’s body had no visible signs of trauma and that they didn’t believe the death was suspicious.

Police spokesperson David Hopkinson told Global News they had initially thought it was an accident, and that the investigation is in it’s preliminary stages.

Police said Richey was in the company of an unknown male when her friend departed the area of Wellesley Street and Dundonald Street between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The male is described as white, approximately 5’7” to 6’ tall, with a slim build and light-coloured short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

