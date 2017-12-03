Dramatic footage of crash on U.K. highway shows moment truck crashes into cars

British police on Sunday released dramatic dashcam footage showing a speeding truck slamming into cars on a highway in England.

The crash took place at around 9:40 p.m. UTC on March 15 just outside Birmingham. The truck driver, 47-year-old Mariusz Wlazlo, ploughed his fully-laden HGV (heavy goods vehicle) into two stationary cars at the speed of 43 m.p.h. while travelling southbound on the M6 after apparently falling asleep at the wheel, West Midland Police said in a statement.

Dashcam footage from the truck and another nearby vehicle showed the harrowing moment when Wlazlo picked up speed and crashed into two cars in front, sending them spinning across the highway before all coming to a stop. Both car drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and required hospital treatments.

Wlazlo, who had no prior record of motoring offences, initially denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving but later changed his plea to guilty. He was sentenced to 16 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 29, police said.