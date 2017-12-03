Fog advisory in Saskatoon

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Saskatoon and surrounding areas on Sunday morning.

The federal agency said an area of dense fog with near zero visibility has developed over parts of the northern grain belt.

The fog is expected to start lifting later in the morning but some local fog patches may persist past noon.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution as travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

