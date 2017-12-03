Traffic
December 3, 2017 12:30 pm
Updated: December 3, 2017 12:34 pm

Fog advisory in Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory in Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Saskatoon and surrounding areas on Sunday morning.

The federal agency said an area of dense fog with near zero visibility has developed over parts of the northern grain belt.

READ MORE: Fog advisory in effect for London

The fog is expected to start lifting later in the morning but some local fog patches may persist past noon.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution as travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

For weather on the go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Fog advisory issued for:

  • Saskatoon
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Fog
Fog Advisory
Sask Weather
Saskatoon Traffic
Saskatoon Weather
Zero Visibility

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News