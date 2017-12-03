Fog advisory in effect for London

A Fog advisory is in effect for London and Middlesex County.

Environment Canada says dense fog formed overnight, and while its expected to dissipate later this morning, it is causing reduced visibility. Drivers are asked to turn on lights and maintain a safe following distance.

The national weather reporting agency says with temperatures just below zero in some places, icy patches on the roads and sidewalks are possible.

Also under the advisory are Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Eastern and Western Middlesex County.