Ontario man murdered in Trinidad
A 56-year-old Ontario man has been found dead in Trinidad, and police suspect he may have been murdered, according to local news reports.
Vishnu Narine’s body was found near a pond in the village of Ste Madeleine on Friday morning, just a day before he was scheduled to fly back to Canada, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported.
His body showed signs of violent trauma, and was taken to a forensic facility for an autopsy, according to the Trinidad Express.
Narine was believed to be visiting family in Trinidad, and may have been carrying $10,000 in cash when he left home on Thursday evening.
Local newspaper Newsday reported he may have been on his way to a place of business to drop off the money.
Global Affairs Canada confirmed to Global News in a written statement Sunday that a Canadian, who officials didn’t name, was killed.
A spokesperson said consular services are being provided to the family as officials work to gather further information from investigators.
With files from Kevin Nielsen and Nick Westoll
