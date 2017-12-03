Ontario man murdered in Trinidad

A 56-year-old Ontario man has been found dead in Trinidad, and police suspect he may have been murdered, according to local news reports.

Vishnu Narine’s body was found near a pond in the village of Ste Madeleine on Friday morning, just a day before he was scheduled to fly back to Canada, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported.

His body showed signs of violent trauma, and was taken to a forensic facility for an autopsy, according to the Trinidad Express.

READ MORE: Missing Canadian woman and boyfriend found dead in Belize

Narine was believed to be visiting family in Trinidad, and may have been carrying $10,000 in cash when he left home on Thursday evening.

Local newspaper Newsday reported he may have been on his way to a place of business to drop off the money.

READ MORE: Canadian teacher and her husband found dead from gunshot wounds in New Mexico

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to Global News in a written statement Sunday that a Canadian, who officials didn’t name, was killed.

A spokesperson said consular services are being provided to the family as officials work to gather further information from investigators.

With files from Kevin Nielsen and Nick Westoll

—

Follow @Kalvapalle