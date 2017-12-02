Winnipeg supports those in need through Fill the Freightliner

Freightliner Manitoba partnered with Corus radio and television stations across Winnipeg on Saturday to help a good cause.

The second Fill the Freightliner event saw hundreds of residents fill boxes and bags with winter outerwear, food and cash for Siloam Mission.

Fill The Freightliner For Siloam Mission

The Kenaston Boston Pizza hosted the fundraiser, which aims to give those who need it help over the winter season.

“We decided let’s figure out something new and different that not everyone is doing and figure out how to make it bigger and better,” said founder Ken Talbot. “[We wanted to] dig in to help the community.

“Winnipeg’s generosity is just tenfold. It just keeps going and going and going.”

Global News Winnipeg and 680 CJOB, along with radio stations Power and Peggy, got together to support Fill the Freightliner. The 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. event is completely volunteer-ran.

“It really means a lot and it’s really wonderful,” said Siloam Mission’s Kathi Neal. “About 90 per cent of our food is donated, which means we have funds to do other things like employment training and counseling and helping people progress to be the best they can be.

“This brings them back into the community and this makes them realize people care about them.”

Last year, Fill the Freightliner raised $42,000 and 20,000 pounds of food for Winnipeg Harvest.