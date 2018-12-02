Nobody should be left out in the cold at Christmas, that’s why 680 CJOB has partnered with Freightliner Manitoba & Boston Pizza to collect winter outerwear and cash for our Fill The Freightliner for Siloam Mission Christmas fundraiser.

We need you to help us fill a huge Freightliner truck with donations for Siloam Mission!

Join us on December 2nd as we broadcast from Boston Pizza Kenaston … filling up a massive Freightliner truck with your donations!

Here is a list of urgent needs for donations at Siloam Mission;

Mitts

Toques

Neck warmers

Scarves

Adult winter jackets

Toothpaste & new toothbrushes

Sleeping bags

Hoodies

Deodorant

Socks

Underwear

Razors

Large garbage bags

Siloam Mission will also accept food, bottled water, pens, pencils and much more.

to view the entire list of urgent donation needs.

You can also donate between 830am – 430pm on weekdays at 680 CJOB (1440 Jack Blick ave)

Siloam’s Clothing Program exists to help provide dignity, respect, and safety for those who use our services. We are always in need of men’s and ladies casual clothing such as t-shirts, jeans, hoodies, and running shoes; as well as weather protection clothing such as boots, jackets, hats, neck warmers, and gloves. We also hand out hygiene items and linens. Our needs are based on feedback from the community, and changing weather conditions. With the help of countless volunteers, clothing donations are quickly sorted and distributed through the Drop In, Shelter and at The Madison – Siloam’s supportive housing initiative.

Let’s fill the Freightliner for Siloam Mission… brought to you by Freightliner Manitoba, Boston Pizza and 680 CJOB