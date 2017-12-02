Saint Andrews arena roof to undergo major repairs

An important but vital piece of aging infrastructure in the town of Saint Andrews is getting a badly needed infusion of cash.

On Saturday, a key announcement was made on the future of the W.C. O’Neill Arena Complex, a multi-purpose facility which houses, among other things, a hockey and curling rink, theatre and news station. All three levels of government are combining for more than $885,000 to fix an ailing and leaking roof.

Officials described the building as being in close to a crisis situation. “There was some discussion from our operational staff in the town that if things deteriorated in certain places in the building that we may have to close those parts of the building to public use,” said Mayor Doug Naish.

The building has played a part in the lives of most people who call the area home. “Myself, I learned how to skate here,” said New Brunswick Tourism Minister John Ames. “The old hockey school they used to have here — that’s how I was getting prepared to learn how to play hockey.”

The part of the roof which covers the curling rink is leaking so news of the repairs comes at a good time. “It’s such a facility in the community that’s much cherished and much used and the community would really miss not having this building,” added curling club member Dave Ridgeway.

The mayor says extending the life of the building is important at a time when it looks to attract more people.

“We are now in a phase of life where we’re getting many people moving to this community because it is, I’m biased obviously, but it is an ideal community within which to live,” he said. “Not only for young families but for people who are getting here to retire.”

It’s expected the roof repairs will extend the life of the facility for another 25 years.

