Canada
December 1, 2017 8:10 pm

Steam and oil leak reported at Husky well site near Vawn, Sask.

By Web Producer  Global News

The Husky Energy upgrader facility in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

Larry MacDougal / The Canadian Press Images
A A

According to a short note from a Saskatchewan government spokesperson, an uncontrolled release of steam and oil has occurred at a Husky well site near Vawn, Sask.

The spokesperson said the reservoir has sour gas attributes, but that air monitoring systems are in place and no H2S is being released.

The well site is now secured and the government says there’s no danger to the public. The RM has blocked access to a nearby road.

Husky staff is currently working on controlling the release and Ministry of Economy staff is on hand “monitoring the situation,” according to the note.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Husky
Husky Oil
Ministry of Economy
oil release
steam release
Vawn
Vawn Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News