Steam and oil leak reported at Husky well site near Vawn, Sask.

According to a short note from a Saskatchewan government spokesperson, an uncontrolled release of steam and oil has occurred at a Husky well site near Vawn, Sask.

The spokesperson said the reservoir has sour gas attributes, but that air monitoring systems are in place and no H2S is being released.

The well site is now secured and the government says there’s no danger to the public. The RM has blocked access to a nearby road.

Husky staff is currently working on controlling the release and Ministry of Economy staff is on hand “monitoring the situation,” according to the note.