Crime
December 1, 2017 4:13 pm
Updated: December 1, 2017 4:14 pm

Alberta man pleads guilty to child pornography and weapons charges

By News Director  News Talk 770

ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team)

Sarah Kraus, Global News
A A

A Medicine Hat man has pleaded guilty to half of the charges he was facing in connection with a child pornography investigation this summer.

Tyler Falkeisen, 33, was arrested as part of an investigation by the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation unit in mid-July.

Investigators said their probe began in April on the referral of the United States National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man facing child pornography, firearm charges after Medicine Hat raid

They searched a home to find numerous electronic devices that were they said were storing nearly 3,000 images of known child pornography.

According to Alberta Justice, Falkeisen pleaded guilty to two child pornography-related offenses in court on Wednesday, as well as one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm in connection with a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun being found in the basement during the ALERT raid.

He did not enter a plea in the three other charges he faces.

His case was adjourned until March 7, 2018.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team
ALERT
Child Pornography
Court
Crime
Internet Child Exploitation Unit
Medicine Hat
Tyler Falkeisen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News