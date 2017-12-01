Alberta man pleads guilty to child pornography and weapons charges

A Medicine Hat man has pleaded guilty to half of the charges he was facing in connection with a child pornography investigation this summer.

Tyler Falkeisen, 33, was arrested as part of an investigation by the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation unit in mid-July.

Investigators said their probe began in April on the referral of the United States National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They searched a home to find numerous electronic devices that were they said were storing nearly 3,000 images of known child pornography.

According to Alberta Justice, Falkeisen pleaded guilty to two child pornography-related offenses in court on Wednesday, as well as one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm in connection with a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun being found in the basement during the ALERT raid.

He did not enter a plea in the three other charges he faces.

His case was adjourned until March 7, 2018.