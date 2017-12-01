Hamilton’s Amazon HQ2 bid attracted $175,000 in outside support
A A
The City of Hamilton was able to attract $175,000 in donations from seven local companies or organizations in putting together its bid to attract Amazon’s second North American headquarters.
READ MORE: Hamilton unveils its Amazon headquarters bid
The figure is in a report that will be presented to the general issues committee on Wednesday.
The report also shows that the final cost of submitting the bid was $467,000.
More than half of that, $250,000, was committed by the city itself.
Amazon expects to announce an HQ2 winning city early next year.
READ MORE: Hamilton casts $500,000 lure for Amazon HQ2
- Private sector donors include:
- Hamilton International Airport – $40,000
- Movengo (housing developer) – $25,000
- Burlington Economic Development Corporation – $25,000
- Niagara Region Economic Development – $25,000
- FirstOntario Credit Union – $25,000
- McMaster University – $25,000
- Liuna Local 837 – $10,000
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.