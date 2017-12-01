Economy
Hamilton’s Amazon HQ2 bid attracted $175,000 in outside support

Ken Mann
Mayor Fred Eisenberger holds a copy of Hamilton's Amazon HQ2 bid book.

Ken Mann/AM 900 CHML
The City of Hamilton was able to attract $175,000 in donations from seven local companies or organizations in putting together its bid to attract Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

The figure is in a report that will be presented to the general issues committee on Wednesday.

The report also shows that the final cost of submitting the bid was $467,000.

More than half of that, $250,000, was committed by the city itself.

Amazon expects to announce an HQ2 winning city early next year.

  • Private sector donors include:
  • Hamilton International Airport – $40,000
  • Movengo (housing developer) – $25,000
  • Burlington Economic Development Corporation – $25,000
  • Niagara Region Economic Development – $25,000
  • FirstOntario Credit Union – $25,000
  • McMaster University – $25,000
  • Liuna Local 837 – $10,000

