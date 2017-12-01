Hamilton’s Amazon HQ2 bid attracted $175,000 in outside support

The City of Hamilton was able to attract $175,000 in donations from seven local companies or organizations in putting together its bid to attract Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

The figure is in a report that will be presented to the general issues committee on Wednesday.

The report also shows that the final cost of submitting the bid was $467,000.

More than half of that, $250,000, was committed by the city itself.

Amazon expects to announce an HQ2 winning city early next year.

