Halifax airport offers to fly family’s missing camera back to Saskatchewan

Halifax Stanfield Airport has offered to help transport a missing camera to a family that says it contains priceless memories of their final vacation with their late father.

“If anyone finds this family’s missing camera, you can give it to us and we’ll make sure it gets to them in Saskatchewan,” the airport wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

Carole Rankin, a spokesperson for the airport, said that facility’s staff was so touched by the story that they had to help.

“If anyone finds the camera they can give it to any of our staff and we’ll work with our airline partners to get it to the family,” she said in an interview on Friday.

Last trip together

Last summer, the Evans family travelled to the Maritimes from Swift Current after Wyatt was given some difficult news by doctors about his battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Every year, we do a special trip with the kids in Canada somewhere,” said Wyatt’s widow, Anita Evans. “So, this is the last memories our last trip together.”

“The first week of June, he got diagnosed that he only had a couple of months left to live,” said Evans. “So a week later, we called up the kids and said, ‘Let’s go to the Maritimes.’”

The family of five picked up Wyatt’s mother in Toronto and embarked on an eight-day adventure in Nova Scotia by van.

They visited Peggy’s Cove, saw the Bay of Fundy and planned to drive through the famed Cabot Trail in Cape Breton — snapping photos along the way.

Wyatt and his son decided to play golf at the Cabot Trails one day.

It was at this point, the family believes, the camera was accidentally misplaced. Their Nikon D3100 camera was in a black case and contained most of the photos of their trip.

“We called (the golf course) four, five times before we even left the Maritimes,” said Evans.

However, the family left Nova Scotia and returned home without their camera.

On Aug. 10, Wyatt Evans passed away at the age of 60.

Evans is asking anyone who comes across the camera to return the memory card, no questions asked. The family doesn’t even want the camera back.

In the meantime, she’s remembering that trip fondly.