‘Last memories of our last trip together’: Sask. family appeals for camera lost during East Coast trip

It was a dream trip, a chance to see the East Coast and an opportunity to spend time together one last time.

Now, a Saskatchewan family is hoping someone will return their lost camera containing priceless memories of that final vacation with their late father.

“Every year, we do a special trip with the kids in Canada somewhere,” said Wyatt Evans’ widow, Anita Evans. “So, this is the last memories our last trip together.”

Last summer, the Evans family travelled to the Maritimes from Swift Current after Wyatt was given some difficult news by doctors about his battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“The first week of June, he got diagnosed that he only had a couple months left to live,” said Evans. “So a week later, we called up the kids and said, ‘Let’s go to the Maritimes.'”

The family of five picked up Wyatt’s mother in Toronto and embarked on an eight-day adventure in Nova Scotia by van.

They visited Peggy’s Cove, saw the Bay of Fundy and planned to drive through the famed Cabot Trail in Cape Breton — snapping photos along the way.

Wyatt and his son decided to play golf at the Cabot Trails one day. But Evans says the terrain proved too difficult for her husband, who was a retired captain from the Swift Current Fire Department.

He was a big strong man and the cancer just took the life out of him,” she said. “They were golfing and he had to lay down a couple of times because he was feeling pretty weak.”

It was at this point, the family believes, the camera was accidentally misplaced. Their Nikon D3100 camera was in a black case and contained most of the photos of their trip.

“We called (the golf course) four, five times before we even left the Maritimes,” said Evans.

However, the family left Nova Scotia and returned home without their camera.

On Aug. 10, Wyatt Evans passed away at the age of 60.

In the months since, the family has continued to think about that camera. They recently contacted the local newspaper, The Inverness Oran, to place an ad about it.

“This was just the last hope, put it in the paper,” said Evans.

Evans is asking anyone who comes across the camera to return the memory card, no questions asked. They family doesn’t even want the camera back.

In the meantime, she’s remembering that trip fondly.

“Really good memories,” she said. “It was just wonderful.”

