Ottawa doctor leaves six-figure job to help homeless, cutest first steps, pot and communism

It was an interesting week…

…with a couple of heartwarming stories, a motorcycle chase and a theory that marijuana legalization will lead to… communism?

At 66, Dr. Jeff Turnbull could have retired a year ago.

Instead, as of January, he’ll walk away from a half a million dollar annual salary as the Ottawa Hospital’s chief of staff in order to spend more time taking care of the people that society has forgotten.

“I don’t think that we should be giving up on people. These are somebody’s family members and they deserve our full attention even if they have a very serious addiction,” Turnbull said.

This story certainly touched a lot of hearts online. Here’s what some of our audience had to say:

This story might make you cry tears of happiness.

“I’m walking!”

Those simple two words are a joy for any new parent to hear, and Camden’s parents captured that moment on camera.

Camden was born without full-grown arms and legs and was diagnosed with Amelia-phocomelia syndrome.

His first steps have been seen by thousands around the world and his parents are very proud.

“Capturing this special milestone on camera has been a great blessing because we can continue to show the world how capable Camden is. Nothing will stop him.”

🤗He’s sooo adorable!!! Good for him. Looks like he has an amazingly supportive family! — PattiRamsey (@PattiBailey05) November 29, 2017

The video of a wild high-speed motorcycle ride through Calgary took off on Facebook, hitting more than 3.6-million views and reaching more than 11 million.

According to the court documents, police found a knife and a loaded handgun in Cromwell’s backpack — as well as 0.7 grams of methamphetamine.

The video was the second-most engaging post among Canadian news media for the week according to CrowdTangle.

Marijuana legalization = communist revolution?

Well, that’s what one Alberta politician is suggesting.

Ron Orr suggested marijuana legalization could lead to human tragedy similar to the one suffered in China during the communist revolution.

Here’s how some of his colleagues responded:

Alberta Party interim leader Greg Clark: “To equate cannabis with communism, or whatever the heck he did, it defies belief.”

Alberta NDP MLA and Minister of Children’s Services Danielle Larivee: The comments are “really ridiculous” and “inappropriate.”

I doubt he has the grasp on reality that most people have. — Michael Connolly (@NDPMikeC) November 29, 2017

Here’s how some of you responded:

the revolution will be hotboxed https://t.co/PWmEbJqWgK — drew brown (@drewfoundland) December 1, 2017

With files from Mike Le Couteur, Arti Patel, Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Slav Kornik and Caley Ramsay

