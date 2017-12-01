Sex offender opening toy museum west of Brandon

A registered sex offender is opening a toy car museum and gallery near Brandon, Man.

The 62-year-old is putting his collection of hundreds of die-cast toy cars and some art on display in his garage.

“This is not designed for children. This is designed for adult collectors of toys, adult auto enthusiasts,” Boyce said.

David Boyce was found guilty of child pornography charges and sexual interference. He was sentenced in August 2014 and served 14 of the 22 months before being released.

The conviction stems from Boyce’s years as a teacher in Thompson where he said he developed a relationship with a 16-year-old student that crossed the line.

“We fell in love, it was wrong. It was unethical, it was illegal. I served my time for that and am careful to not contravene the restrictions placed on me, whether fairly or not,” Boyce said Friday.

When told about Boyce’s history, his neighbours had differing opinions.

“I was entirely surprised, I would have liked to have known,” Arnold Fuber, who has five grand kids, said.

“It’s cool if that’s what he’s interested in then it’s nice that he’s making something out of it,” Taya Ingreham said.

During the 2014 sentencing the judge also prohibited Boyce from: