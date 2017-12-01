Sex offender opening toy museum west of Brandon
A registered sex offender is opening a toy car museum and gallery near Brandon, Man.
The 62-year-old is putting his collection of hundreds of die-cast toy cars and some art on display in his garage.
“This is not designed for children. This is designed for adult collectors of toys, adult auto enthusiasts,” Boyce said.
David Boyce was found guilty of child pornography charges and sexual interference. He was sentenced in August 2014 and served 14 of the 22 months before being released.
The conviction stems from Boyce’s years as a teacher in Thompson where he said he developed a relationship with a 16-year-old student that crossed the line.
“We fell in love, it was wrong. It was unethical, it was illegal. I served my time for that and am careful to not contravene the restrictions placed on me, whether fairly or not,” Boyce said Friday.
When told about Boyce’s history, his neighbours had differing opinions.
“I was entirely surprised, I would have liked to have known,” Arnold Fuber, who has five grand kids, said.
“It’s cool if that’s what he’s interested in then it’s nice that he’s making something out of it,” Taya Ingreham said.
During the 2014 sentencing the judge also prohibited Boyce from:
- Attending a public park or swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre.
- Seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment, whether or not the employment is remunerated, or becoming or being a volunteer in a capacity, that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years.
- Using a computer system within the meaning of Section 342.1 (2) for the purpose of communicating with a person under the age of 16 years.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.