Montreal woman whose father is imprisoned in China asks Trudeau for help

A Montreal woman wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to press for the release of her father and more than a dozen other prisoners in China during his visit there.

It has been more than 15 years since Ti-Anna Wang last saw her father, Wang Bingzhang, who has been in solitary confinement after his arrest and trial for trying to foster democracy.

Wang’s father, who was among the first generation of Chinese students permitted to travel abroad, got his doctorate at Montreal’s McGill University, but was abducted by Chinese agents in Vietnam in 2002 and later convicted in China.

The Wang case is one of 16 that a coalition of Canadian human rights groups led by Amnesty International wants Trudeau to raise directly with Chinese leadership after he touches down in Beijing next week.

In addition to that list of political prisoners adopted by Amnesty, the daughter of two Canadian winery owners from British Columbia who have been held by Chinese authorities renewed her plea for Trudeau to help her family.

Twenty-four-year-old Amy Chang told Trudeau in a letter this week that last 20 months have been a “nightmare” since her parents, John Chang and Allison Lu, were jailed after a customs dispute with the government.