Alex Pierson: Not all sex predators are treated equally

Certainly not when it comes to celebrities and even more so when it come to the real political power brokers in Washington..

Pervergate’s no ripple- it’s a tsunami of revelation on how power corrupts and how the powerful do the corrupting. Matt Lauer was in a power position.

He shaped narrative. He chose what stories got to air—and how they are told. So while HE was pinching butts and dropping his drawers he was shaping the message on Donald Trump who had been caught on tape making vulgar comments about women. NBC went full throttle with its coverage on something THEY sat on for over a decade. They knew about the tape, just like they knew about Lauer dropping his pants, but they said nothing. Initially it would have been to protect one of their money makers—The apprentice. But when Trump wasn’t making money for the network it was then turned into a political weapon as Trump wasn’t their chosen candidate. Lauer was a part of all that.

I’m not defending Trump. He’s a pig. That tape should have sunk him. It didn’t. Why? Well because his opponent, Hillary Clinton’s hands were equally dirty—if not worse.

Clinton, who campaigned on the importance of getting a woman into office, is married to the biggest accused predator in Washington. And yet, frisky Bill was trotting around the country rallying votes –A former President revelling in adoration, despite the fact that while Trump was being called a predator, he too is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

Why is it that Bill Clinton gets a pass?? If we are to believe all victims of sex assault, why have his accusers been vilified and bullied? None of that was a conversation during an election that had Hillary won, would have put frisky Bill back in the office where he got frisky.

With Celebratory perverts are dropping faster than their pants – you would think a critical eye would be laser focused on him. Instead Frisky Bill gets a pass, keeps making millions and holding onto power.

Until Clintons feet are held to the fire—we aren’t actually serious about protecting women.

Alex Pierson is the host of ON Point with Alex Pierson on Global News Radio 640 Toronto and a former Ontario Progressive Conservative staffer.