Collision with car sends cyclist to Moncton hospital

A collision between a car and a bicycle sent a cyclist to hospital in Moncton, N.B., on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. at the corner of Bingham Drive and Westbrook Circle.

The female cyclist was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

There are very few details about the cause of the accident but the vehicle did sustain significant damage.

The Codiac RCMP did confirm has confirmed there was a collision.