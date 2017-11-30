5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017
A A
Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.
1 – Festival of Trees
Today November 30-Jan 1st
Four Seasons Hotel Vancouver (791 W. Georgia St.) and Pacific Centre Mall (650 W. Georgia St.).
https://www.bcchf.ca/events/event-calendar/festival-of-trees/vancouver
2 – Pitt Meadows Christmas
December 1, 6pm-8pm
Pitt Meadows Spirit Square
http://www.pittmeadows.bc.ca/EN/topnav/whatsnew/2017-christmas-events-in-pitt-meadows.html
3 – Apex Ski Resort Opening Okanagan
December 2nd 2017
https://www.apexresort.com/
4 – St. Paul’s Lights of Hope
On going until Jan 2nd
http://lightsofhope.helpstpauls.com/
5 – Christmas At Canada Place
On going until December 31st
Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point
https://www.canadaplace.ca/events/christmas/
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.