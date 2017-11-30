Cocaine and cash seized during search of Thompson home

A man and a teen have been arrested in Thompson, Manitoba after a search of the home they were in turned up cocaine.

Thompson RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Rainbow Crescent and found nine ounces of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen from Thompson were arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court in January. They’re facing charges of possession for purpose of trafficking and trafficking in a controlled substance.