November 30, 2017 5:47 pm

Cocaine and cash seized during search of Thompson home

By Online Producer  Global News

Thompson RCMP seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash during a search of a home.

Manitoba RCMP / Handout
A man and a teen have been arrested in Thompson, Manitoba after a search of the home they were in turned up cocaine.

Thompson RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Rainbow Crescent and found nine ounces of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen from Thompson were arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court in January. They’re facing charges of possession for purpose of trafficking and trafficking in a controlled substance.

