Fanfare and confetti greets Western student athletes during during championship celebration

Western University pulled out all the stops to praise its championship-winning athletes Thursday, during a lively campus celebration of their accomplishments that also migrated to London city hall.

On the heels of their weekend Vanier Cup win, the men’s football team carried the biggest trophy during a parade from Alumni Hall to the University Community Centre, led by Western’s marching band.

“I’m so proud of them,” said head coach Greg Marshall.

Everywhere they travelled he remembers hearing comments from people about how well-mannered and respectful the team was.

“And that, as a coach, they’re like my sons, it makes me very proud.”

Six champion varsity teams were given time to stand in the spotlight: the men’s football, tennis, and lacrosse teams, the women’s softball and rowing teams, and the cheerleading team.

The end of the party on campus was marked by a surprise burst of confetti — and was followed up by a bus trip to city hall with a police escort.

There, the teams unloaded their hardware and were congratulated by Mayor Matt Brown.

“It’s an absolutely amazing feeling, to be around other competitive athletes and competitive champions. I think it really brings the school togehter, when you commemorate all the winners and all the awards,” said softball player, Alana Cress.

Her coach, Pete Lemon, has been with the team for 16 years.

“This is a special place. When I came to interview here, I was just really impressed with everything about Western and people have so much pride in this university. If you just walk around campus, you see that on a daily basis.”

Lemon said there’s a lot to be learned from playing sports as a student, that can help athletes discover success in whatever they chose to do in life.

“The quest for excellence is a function of what everyone tries to do in life. And that’s what these guys set out every year, to try and be the best they can be. And this year it was good enough to beat everybody else.”