Western dethrones Laval in Vanier Cup

For the first time in 23 years, the Western Mustangs are Vanier Cup champions.

Chris Merchant threw for 276 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 89 yards and two TDs as Western whipped the defending champion Laval Rouge et Or 39-17.

Merchant was named the Most Outstanding Player of the game, two years after he transferred to Western from the University of Buffalo.

Mustangs running back Alex Taylor ran 26 times for 150 yards while fellow tailback Cedric Joseph added 63 yards and added two rushing majors as Western compiled 302 yards on the ground against the No. 2 defence in USports.

Saturday’s win at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton was Greg Marshall’s first Vanier Cup championship as a head coach and was Western’s first title since 1994.

Laval, looking for its record 10th championship, suffered just its second loss in the Vanier Cup.

The Rouge et Or also lost in 2011 against McMaster.