New red light cameras at five Hamilton intersections proposed for 2018

Drivers should get ready for more red light cameras in Hamilton.

A report will go before the city’s public works committee on Monday recommending that the technology be installed at five new locations in 2018.

READ MORE: Hamilton police worried about safety on the roads

They are:

Cannon Street and James Street

Wentworth Street and Wilson Street

Fennell Avenue and Upper James Street

Twenty Road and Upper James Street

Stone Church Road and Upper Gage Avenue.

The intersections are given priority based on a ten-year analysis of right-angle collisions.

READ MORE: City report supports push for photo radar on Red Hill Valley Parkway

There are currently red light cameras at 24 locations in Hamilton. In 2016, they were used to nab more than 14,000 violators.

The revenue that the city receives from red light camera fines is placed in a reserve fund that is used to pay for road safety upgrades.