November 30, 2017 4:30 pm

New red light cameras at five Hamilton intersections proposed for 2018

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

29 Hamilton intersections are to be outfitted with red light cameras behind the end of 2018.

Drivers should get ready for more red light cameras in Hamilton.

A report will go before the city’s public works committee on Monday recommending that the technology be installed at five new locations in 2018.

They are:

  • Cannon Street and James Street
  • Wentworth Street and Wilson Street
  • Fennell Avenue and Upper James Street
  • Twenty Road and Upper James Street
  • Stone Church Road and Upper Gage Avenue.

The intersections are given priority based on a ten-year analysis of right-angle collisions.

There are currently red light cameras at 24 locations in Hamilton.  In 2016, they were used to nab more than 14,000 violators.

The revenue that the city receives from red light camera fines is placed in a reserve fund that is used to pay for road safety upgrades.

