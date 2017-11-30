Hamilton’s LRT debate to be rescheduled, likely in mid-December

We’ll have to wait a little bit longer to find out how Hamilton politicians will respond to the latest developments involving the light rail transit (LRT) file.

A meeting of the General Issues Committee, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled due to “a lack of confirmed quorum.”

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says attempts are being made to reschedule it for Dec. 18.

When the meeting is held, councillors will be responding to a Metrolinx letter warning of extra costs and obligations should the city wish to operate its LRT line through the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR).