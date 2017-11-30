Politics
November 30, 2017 4:19 pm

Hamilton’s LRT debate to be rescheduled, likely in mid-December

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton's LRT line will run 14 kilometres from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.

Hamilton's LRT line will run 14 kilometres from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.

City of hamilton
A A

We’ll have to wait a little bit longer to find out how Hamilton politicians will respond to the latest developments involving the light rail transit (LRT) file.

READ MORE: Metrolinx recommends against Hamilton running its LRT

A meeting of the General Issues Committee, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled due to “a lack of confirmed quorum.”

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says attempts are being made to reschedule it for Dec. 18.

READ MORE: How could HSR issues affect city bid to operate LRT?

When the meeting is held, councillors will be responding to a Metrolinx letter warning of extra costs and obligations should the city wish to operate its LRT line through the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR).

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton city council
hamilton light rail transit
Hamilton LRT
Hamilton Street Railway
HSR
Light Rail Transit
Metrolinx

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News