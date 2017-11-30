Canada
Ontario private member’s bill calls for Trans Day of Remembrance to be law

TORONTO – An Ontario New Democrat is calling for Nov. 20 to be enshrined in law as an annual Trans Day of Remembrance.

Cheri DiNovo says it may seem redundant because the legislature has been observing a moment of silence on that day for three years and also raised the trans flag this year.

But she says it’s important to make it law in case a future government decides to stop observing it.

Her private member’s bill goes to a second reading vote today.

Trans advocate Susan Gapka says the community experiences high levels of violence, in particular toward trans women of colour, and a day of remembrance is an opportunity to honour lives lost and reflect on larger social issues.

Egale Canada executive director Helen Kennedy says trans people are some of the most marginalized in society and a day of remembrance recognizes the violence perpetrated against them.

