Support to be provided to jurors in Saskatchewan

People in Saskatchewan who have been left traumatized after serving on a jury will be able to get support from the province.

The juror support program will be available starting on Dec. 1 for people who are experiencing difficulties following a criminal or civil trial, or a coroner’s inquest.

Jurors will be able to access four treatment programs from a health care professional. Additional sessions may be approved in the appropriate circumstances.

“Jurors are often called upon to witness horrific and gruesome evidence in fulfillment of this role, and we’re dedicated to providing them with the support they need to move on once their responsibility is fulfilled,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a press release.

It will also be available to a spouse, life partner or family member upon the recommendation of the service provider.

Counsellors will be available in 24 communities and the program will also support jurors in remote communities.

People wishing to take part in the program will have two months to do so after the completion of their jury duty.