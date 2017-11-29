Former Saskatoon police chief to lead Office of the Chief Coroner review

Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan announced on Wednesday that former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill will lead the review of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Weighill has more than 40 years of experience in the justice system in Saskatchewan, including being Saskatoon’s police chief for 11 years. Weighill is known for his focus on social determinants of crime and his relationship with First Nations.

“Clive Weighill is highly respected within the community and his skills and experience make him a perfect fit to conduct this review,” Morgan said.

“I look forward to reading his final report and the recommendations he will present to ensure full public confidence in the work of the Office of the Chief Coroner.”

The review will examine the mandate and performance of the coroner’s service and offer recommendations.

The scope of the review will include:

High level interjurisdictional comparison of coroner and medical examiner models and best practices;

Examination of mandate, structure and goals of the coroner’s model and office;

Examination of roles and responsibilities of officials and staff;

Examination of processes and adequacy of coroner investigations;

Review of coroner inquest model, including structure and inquest recommendations;

Examination of processes and adequacy of support elements such as laboratory services, transfer services and funeral home services;

Review of relationships with police, prosecutions and health regions, including an assessment of best practice; and

Review communications practices and information sharing with the public

Weighill will present his final report and recommendations to the minister by July 1, 2018. The recommendations will also be made available to the public.