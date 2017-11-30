Lake Country house heavily damaged in overnight fire

Four Lake Country residents managed to get out safely after their house caught on fire overnight.

“When we arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and fire coming up the stairwell from the basement, ” Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor said.

The fire started at around midnight in the 4600-block of Allison Road.

The residents heard a noise coming from the basement and then saw smoke coming from the air vents on the main floor before calling 911, Windsor told Global news.

Windsor said the house sustained heavy smoke and heat damage, in addition to the fire damage in the basement.

“It may be a teardown although it’s standing and intact,” he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, although Windsor said there are some suspicions as to how it may have started.

“It appears to be one of two things,” he said. “Either an electrical problem in the basement or a gas furnace that overheated.”

A dog and cat also made it out safely but one cat is still missing.