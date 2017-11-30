Saskatoon weather outlook: -20 wind chills return for December

Story highlights Warm end to November Risk of freezing rain Friday Cooling down for December

A big cool down is on the way for the first week of December with -20 wind chills moving back in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine are wrapping up the month with wind chills down to -15 on the final morning of November as temperatures slid down to -9 degrees.

A breezy southwesterly wind helped warm us up into mid-minus single digits before noon as mostly sunny skies continued to dominate the skies.

After almost a week straight of above freezing daytime highs, we may not quite make it into positive territory there for the final day of the month, with temperatures only expected to climb to -1 under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear skies will stick around for the evening as temperatures dip back toward minus double digits before clouds build in overnight, helping warm us back into minus single digits by morning.

Friday

December will kick off on a cloudy note with a slight risk of freezing rain or snow in the morning before skies clear out later in the day, bringing us back into some sunshine.

It’ll feel like the minus teens with wind chill to start the day, but the mercury will rise up toward, but likely just shy of the freezing mark for an afternoon high with wind chills in mid-minus single digits.

Weekend

A mix of sun and cloud will start the weekend on Saturday before clouds associated with a system sliding by to the south move in on Sunday with a chance of flurries, depending how far north it tracks.

Cooler air will also move in this weekend with daytime highs back into mid-minus single digits and morning lows dropping back into minus double digits, which is right around normal for this time of the year.

Work Week Outlook

Arctic air will plunge into start the first week of December with daytime highs dropping back toward minus double digits, overnight lows diving back into the minus teens and morning wind chills into the -20s with clouds in and out for the first half of the week.

Saskatoon was the setting for Laurel Mitchell to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for Nov. 30.

