Ride-sharing legislation introduced in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation to allow ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in the province.

The Vehicles for Hire Act will set the framework for operation of the ride-sharing services.

Among the requirements would be mandatory criminal record checks for all drivers and a prescribed drivers’ licence class.

Both requirements would apply to ride-share, taxi and limousine drivers. SGI said they’re looking to update class four licensing, which taxis are currently required to have.

“There’s not much difference between a class four test and a class five test. We want to look at what makes sense to do so that we have the same rules regardless of which vehicle you’re driving, if it’s one of those types of vehicles with 10 or less passengers,” said Earl Cameron, the executive vice president of SGI.

Ride-share companies would also be required to provide written evidence of a motor vehicle liability insurance policy in the amount of at least $1-million and every vehicle used must be insured under The Automobile Accident Insurance Act.

One study found within a three month period earlier this year, more than 15,000 people in the province tried to use the Uber app.

“We keep getting messages from potential riders and drivers around the province that say, ‘I want this. I’ve tried it as I’ve been travelling around the world and I’d love for this to be an option here at home,'” said Ramit Kar, the general manager of Uber Western Canada.

“We’re looking to be collaborative with the government to ensure we can start operations here as soon as possible,” Kar said.

Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), said this is another measure in the fight against impaired driving.

“The fight against impaired driving is a priority for our government, and Saskatchewan people have told us this will provide another option for them to get home safely,” Hargrave said in a statement.

“This legislation provides a framework for licensing and insurance, sets out appropriate safeguards for the public, and gives municipalities the authority to determine the right public transportation mix for their communities.”

Municipalities will have the authority to set out bylaws to govern ride-sharing services in towns and cities.

“From our legislation it will create a fair and level playing field. What happens in the municipalities is entirely up to them,” said Hargrave.

“It does not really look like a level playing field, comparative to what the taxis have to deal with in a day to day basis,” said Kelly Frie, the director of the Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association and general manager of Comfort Cab.

The taxi cab association is raising concerns saying they’ve developed apps, installed cameras, and kept up to date for customer service.

“There’s a lot of fear in the drivers’ minds right now. Obviously, we have a lot more questions than answers that have been put out right now,” said Frie.