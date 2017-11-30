Sarnia teacher charged after alleged relationship with 16-year-old student

Police in Sarnia say they’ve charged a teacher after she was allegedly in a relationship with a female student.

Officers say the incidents are alleged to have happened between 2011 and 2013 while the suspect was teaching at St. Clair Secondary School.

Investigators say the victim was 16 years old when their relationship started and it continued after she left high school.

As a result of the investigation, Sarnia police say Barbara Organ has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Organ has been released from custody on bail and will appear in court in December to answer to the charges.