Glace Bay man killed in 2-vehicle crash on Cape Breton highway

A two-vehicle collision in Cape Breton has claimed the life of man from Glace Bay.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the Sydney-Glace Bay Highway on Thursday morning near a Tim Hortons and an Ultramar gas station.

Police say a vehicle travelling towards Sydney had collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by EHS.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hopsital where she was assessed for minor injuries.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The traffic safety and forensic units are on scene investigating.

